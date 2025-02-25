Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $952.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

