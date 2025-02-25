NuScale Power (SMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SMR opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

