Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 14,352,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 69,985,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Nuformix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

