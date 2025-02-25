Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Emma S. Battle Sells 1,693 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $13,086.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,530 shares in the company, valued at $135,506.90. The trade was a 8.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,727,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

