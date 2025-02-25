Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 254,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.96. Novanta has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

