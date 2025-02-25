Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 422,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.