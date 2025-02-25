NL Industries (NL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect NL Industries to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
NL Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
NL stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
NL Industries Company Profile
