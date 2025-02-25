NL Industries (NL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect NL Industries to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

NL Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

NL stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

