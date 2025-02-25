NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

