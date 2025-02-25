Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Financial Comparison

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $572.54 million 6.61 $71.47 million $0.37 60.47 Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.52 -$147.76 million ($0.32) -8.08

This table compares DoubleVerify and Nextdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 2 5 14 0 2.57 Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 10.33% 5.99% 5.18% Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.