Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NXST stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $191.86.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,344. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $8,312,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,493 shares of company stock worth $20,354,366. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.