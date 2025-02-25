NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 75,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.