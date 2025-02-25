NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.25. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 41,066 shares.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,927 shares of company stock worth $10,390,787. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quarry LP grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

