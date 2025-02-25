New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 112,078 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

