New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,085,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

