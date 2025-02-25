New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Clorox by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

