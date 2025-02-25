New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

