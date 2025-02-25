New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 391,432 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 288.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of SentinelOne worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 105.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,197.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 278,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,765 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.75.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

