NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.300 EPS.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

