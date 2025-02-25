Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 12,243.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,739,000 after acquiring an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $941.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $823.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

