Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

