Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
