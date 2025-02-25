National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NSA stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

