National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 215,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. National Health Investors has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

