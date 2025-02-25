National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:SES FY2026 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

