Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.