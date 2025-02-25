MYR Group (MYRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $887.55 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

