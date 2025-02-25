MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REV Group worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 436.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REVG opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

