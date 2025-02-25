MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.
Shares of VUSB opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
