MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,999,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

