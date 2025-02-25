MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $64.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,731,000 after acquiring an additional 274,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average of $288.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.