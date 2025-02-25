MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,698,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,466,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $530.88 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.19. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

