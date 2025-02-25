MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

