MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

