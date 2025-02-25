Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.96 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.31). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 103.75 ($1.31), with a volume of 727,364 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.12. The stock has a market cap of £172.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In related news, insider Arthur Copple acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,549.72). Also, insider Yuuichiro Nakajima bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350 ($6,751.64). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

