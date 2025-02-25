Monopar Therapeutics Announces Board Reshuffle and New Appointment

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) announced significant changes to its board of directors, effective February 19, 2025, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company confirmed that Michael J. Brown has resigned from the board, marking a departure from his role.

On February 21, 2025, the board appointed Lavina Talukdar as a new director. Talukdar’s appointment was recommended by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, which found her credentials and independence in line with Nasdaq Capital Market standards. In addition to her role on the board, Talukdar has been named to the Audit, Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating, and Plan Administration Committees. She will serve as a director until the company’s next annual stockholders’ meeting or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Talukdar currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Moderna Inc., a position she has held since April 2019. With over 20 years of experience in investor relations, healthcare investments, and financial strategy, her background includes key roles such as Senior Portfolio Manager at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and positions at Lord Abbett & Co., MFS Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from SUNY Stony Brook and is a CFA charterholder.

The filing confirmed that there is no arrangement or understanding with any other party regarding her appointment, and no related party transactions exist with her or her immediate family members under current SEC guidelines. Talukdar will receive the standard compensation accorded to non-employee directors.

Monopar Therapeutics’ board reshuffle reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing governance and oversight as it moves forward.

