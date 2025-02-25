Monopar Therapeutics Announces Board Reshuffle and New Appointment

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) announced significant changes to its board of directors, effective February 19, 2025, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company confirmed that Michael J. Brown has resigned from the board, marking a departure from his role.
On February 21, 2025, the board appointed Lavina Talukdar as a new director. Talukdar’s appointment was recommended by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, which found her credentials and independence in line with Nasdaq Capital Market standards. In addition to her role on the board, Talukdar has been named to the Audit, Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating, and Plan Administration Committees. She will serve as a director until the company’s next annual stockholders’ meeting or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.
The filing confirmed that there is no arrangement or understanding with any other party regarding her appointment, and no related party transactions exist with her or her immediate family members under current SEC guidelines. Talukdar will receive the standard compensation accorded to non-employee directors.
Monopar Therapeutics’ board reshuffle reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing governance and oversight as it moves forward.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Monopar Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?