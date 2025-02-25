MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,882 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.