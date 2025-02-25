MONECO Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

