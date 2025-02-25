MONECO Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after buying an additional 255,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,156 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 550,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $803.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

