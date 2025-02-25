MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 234,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

