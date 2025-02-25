MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.