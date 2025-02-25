MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

