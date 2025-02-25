Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $14.27. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 121,759 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

