Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

