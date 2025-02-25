Millington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elevation Oncology worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELEV

Elevation Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.