Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

