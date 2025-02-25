Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,137,000 after acquiring an additional 513,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.24 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

