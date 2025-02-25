Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

