Michael Guthrie Sells 21,614 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,325,802.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,257,823.10. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00.

Roblox stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. 8,734,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

