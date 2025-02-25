MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.72. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 352,854 shares trading hands.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.