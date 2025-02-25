Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

