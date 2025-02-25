Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 3,417,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 524,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

